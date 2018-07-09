Pictures from Blowing Rock’s Weekend Independence Day Celebration: Closing out the Fourth of July Season with a Bang

Published Monday, July 9, 2018 at 9:51 am

By Elly Murray

Blowing Rock’s Independence Day celebrations this past Saturday closed out the Fourth of July season with a bang—literally. It was an all day celebration in Memorial Park, with upbeat live performances from the Summer Daze Band, Brian Collins, and the Cockman Family.

The parade kicked off at 2 p.m., and the kiddos were sure to collect their fair share of candy. Bucketfuls were being thrown to the crowds, along with a few sprays of water from some mischievous young people on a float with super soakers.

The super soakers weren’t the only water worry that day; it was raining in Blowing Rock for a part of the day. According to Charles Hardin, President of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, “We were a little bit nervous about the parade because it rained up until about 10 minutes before it started. But then it stopped raining and the parade was completely dry. I think it scared people not to come out somewhat, but by the time it started, the crowd looked as good as I’ve seen it ever before.”

It didn’t rain the rest of the day, so all of the remaining events, like the games for kids in the park, live bands, and the fireworks, went off without a hitch. The fireworks were mesmerizing as always, and accomplished their goal of reminding us of our American pride.

It was a good day to celebrate America’s independence, and as Hardin concluded, “Everything went as planned, so it turned out to be a great day.”

