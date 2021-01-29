Blowing Rock’s 2021 WinterFest is Happening Through Jan. 31; Ice Stroll Opens Friday Evening, Chili Challenge is Saturday Afternoon

Published Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:17 pm

By Harley Nefe

Blowing Rock’s 23rd annual WinterFest has already kicked off, celebrating the fun side of a chilly winter season. Though the festival looks a little different from previous years, events and activities are still happening throughout the weekend.

On Friday, Jan. 29 starting at 5 p.m., the Ice Stroll will open where visitors can view a variety of ice sculptures outside of the local businesses. A total of 15 ice sculptures will be on display this year, and they are all created by the company Artisan Ice Sculptures out of Charlotte, which is one of the only five master ice carvers in the United States.

“We’ve been working with them for a long time now, and they always do a great job,” said Suzy Barker, WinterFest coordinator.

Local Blowing Rock businesses work with the ice carvers to come up with their own designs. Some people like to do their business logos, while others like to choose something winter themed or related to their business.

“We’re really excited,” Barker said. “I think some of our businesses have gotten really creative, so we’ll see some funky designs out there.”

All of the ice sculptures were carved in the Artisan Ice Sculptures studio in Charlotte, and they will be brought to Blowing Rock and set in place Friday afternoon. The Ice Stroll will go until 7 p.m.; however, the ice sculptures will be up all weekend.

Ice Sculptures Participating Locations Include:

Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce

Chetola Resort

First Citizens Bank

Hellbender Bed & Beverage

Hendrick Luxury Group (Memorial Park)

McCoy Minerals

Mystery Hill

SouthMarke

Sunset Hat & Tee’s

The Speckled Trout Restaurant

The Spice & Tea Exchange

The Foley Center (Memorial Park)

Town Tavern

Twin Creeks

Ice Sculptures along Main Street in Blowing Rock on Friday afternoon:





Another event taking place during WinterFest is the Rotary Charity Chili Challenge happening Saturday, Jan. 30 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This year’s annual Chili Challenge is taking place all over town, as seven various restaurants will be participating by serving their special chili. All of the proceeds received from the sales will then be donated to local nonprofits.

The restaurant that raises and donates the most money will be named People’s Choice. In addition, there will be a secret judges’ panel and a winner of the Judges Pick Award.

“I’m glad we were able to keep this a part of this weekend because so much about WinterFest is giving back to nonprofits in our community, and this event was a big part of that,” Barker said. “So, I’m glad we still have everyone connected and involved this year even though it’s a little different.”

Chili Challenge Participating Locations Include:

Blowing Rock Ale House Benefiting Blowing Rock Art & History Museum

The Speckled Trout Restaurant Benefiting Hunger & Health Coalition White Bean Chili garnished with house made pork rinds $5, add shredded hoop & lime crema for $1.50

Cafe Violette Benefiting Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Hellbender Bed & Beverage Benefiting Blue Ridge Conservancy / Middle Fork Greenway

Bistro Roca

Gideon Ridge (You can taste their chili at The Spice & Tea Exchange) Benefiting Mountain Alliance

Timberlake’s Restaurant at Chetola Resort Smoked Brisket Chili with sour cream, cheddar, jalapenos, fresh cilantro, onion, and Chetola’s signature cornbread. $5/cup & $9/bowl Benefiting High Country Caregivers



“It’s a beautiful weekend,” Barker said. “We’re expecting a little bit of snow, that’s great weather to have ice sculptures out and to enjoy some chili and do some shopping and enjoy Blowing Rock”

The Ice Stroll and the Chili Challenge are just two events that are happening this weekend. For full details and an expandable schedule of events, go to blowingrockwinterfest.com. Follow Blowing Rock WinterFest on Facebook for special online content throughout the weekend: facebook.com/BRWinterfest. Information is also available by calling 828-295-7851. A range of accommodations is available; visit blowingrock.com/lodging for details. Below is a list of other activities taking place during WinterFest.

Friday, Jan. 29

Famous Toastery WinterFest Special

January 28 @ 7:00 am – January 31 @ 3:00 pm

Felt Snowman Activity at Mystery Hill

January 28 @ 9:00 am – January 30 @ 6:00 pm

Take and Make Science Kits: Winterfest At Home

January 28 @ 9:00 am – January 30 @ 5:00 pm

Hospitality House Blanket Drive

January 28 @ 9:00 am – January 30 @ 5:00 pm

Shop Til You Drop

January 28 @ 10:00 am – January 31 @ 5:00 pm

BrrrrAHM – Free Admission!

January 28 @ 11:00 am – January 31 @ 5:00 pm

Mini Rooftop Photo Shoots at the Horton Hotel

January 28 @ 12:00 pm – January 29 @ 3:00 pm

WinterHawk Tournament Tomahawk Throwing Competition

January 28 @ 4:00 pm – January 31 @ 6:30 pm

The Speckled Trout Restaurant Chef’s Special

January 29 @ 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Doc’s Rock’s Gem Mine

January 29 @ 11:00 am – January 31 @ 7:00 pm

Cork & Canvas: Winterfest

January 29 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Bonfire, S’mores and Entertainment at Chetola Resort

January 29 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Saturday, Jan. 30

El Rincon’s WinterFest Breakfast Special

January 28 @ 7:00 am – January 31 @ 11:00 am

Famous Toastery WinterFest Special

January 28 @ 7:00 am – January 31 @ 3:00 pm

Felt Snowman Activity at Mystery Hill

January 28 @ 9:00 am – January 30 @ 6:00 pm

Take and Make Science Kits: Winterfest At Home

January 28 @ 9:00 am – January 30 @ 5:00 pm

Hospitality House Blanket Drive

January 28 @ 9:00 am – January 30 @ 5:00 pm

Shop Til You Drop

January 28 @ 10:00 am – January 31 @ 5:00 pm

BrrrrAHM – Free Admission!

January 28 @ 11:00 am – January 31 @ 5:00 pm

WinterHawk Tournament Tomahawk Throwing Competition

January 28 @ 4:00 pm – January 31 @ 6:30 pm

Doc’s Rock’s Gem Mine

January 29 @ 11:00 am – January 31 @ 7:00 pm

Silent Auction & Raffle

January 30 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Candle Making at Mystery Hill

January 30 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Gemstone Cutting Demonstration

January 30 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Carolina Snowbelle Performance

January 30 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

WinterDuck Derby at Mystery Hill

January 30 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Cork & Canvas: Winterfest

January 30 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Bonfire, S’mores and Entertainment at Chetola Resort

January 30 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Sunday, Jan. 31

El Rincon’s WinterFest Breakfast Special

January 28 @ 7:00 am – January 31 @ 11:00 am

Famous Toastery WinterFest Special

January 28 @ 7:00 am – January 31 @ 3:00 pm

Shop Til You Drop

January 28 @ 10:00 am – January 31 @ 5:00 pm

BrrrrAHM – Free Admission!

January 28 @ 11:00 am – January 31 @ 5:00 pm

Doc’s Rock’s Gem Mine

January 29 @ 11:00 am – January 31 @ 7:00 pm

The Speckled Trout Restaurant Chef’s Special

January 31 @ 11:00 am – 9:00 pm