Blowing Rock Woman Charged in Stabbing Incident Sunday Afternoon

Published Monday, April 9, 2018 at 11:50 am

Jessica Lynn Kirby, 29, of 1280 Old John’s River Road in Blowing Rock was charged and arrested on April 8, 2018, with one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury following an incident that happened earlier in the day on Sunday.

She was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate and given a court date of April 27, 2018 and is currently being held in the Watauga County Detention Center under a $50,000.00 secured bond.

On April 8 at 3:25 pm a 911 call was received by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office indicating that a female had been located in the 2000 block of Laurel Fork Road in the highway and that the female was bleeding heavily. Sheriff’s deputies along with Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics responded to the 2000 block of Laurel Fork Road. Upon arriving personnel discovered a white female that was bleeding heavily with a wound to her neck area. The female was identified as Heather Hayes and she was transported by Watauga Medics to Watauga Medical Center for medical treatment.

Sheriff Hagaman reported that the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Unit immediately began investigating the reported incident. During the investigation, it was determined that two females had left the scene in a Black Toyota Truck. A BOLO (Be on the lookout) was issued by Watauga County Sheriff’s Office for the Black Toyota Truck. Evidence was collected and interviews were conducted with numerous individuals on the scene.

Officers from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11036 NC Highway 105 South, Banner Elk, North Carolina, 28604, the residence of Melissa Fox. Upon arrival officers located a Black Toyota Tacoma Pickup Truck in the driveway that they believed to have been used during this assault. The Black Toyota Tacoma Pickup Truck was seized and towed to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office for processing. The Black Toyota Tacoma Pickup Truck was processed and DNA evidence was collected from the truck along with various personal items.

Comments

comments