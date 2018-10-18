Blowing Rock Town Manager Ed Evans Stepping Down at the End of November

Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 3:06 pm

By Nathan Ham

Ed Evans, who has been Blowing Rock’s Town Manager since January of 2017, will be resigning his position effective November 30.

Evans is no stranger to holding down a similar position in the High Country. He started off serving as town manager of Seven Devils from 2009 until 2015 when he took over as town manager for Beech Mountain. Evans then replaced outgoing Blowing Rock Town Manager Scott Fogleman nearly two years ago.

Evans submitted his resignation earlier this week.

The move came as a surprise to quite a few people, including Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers.

“As mayor I feel like we’ve been very blessed to have worked with Ed Evans. I think he has done an excellent job, it is very unfortunate that we are losing him,” Sellers said. “He achieved, in approximately two years, en enormous amount of goals that had been set forth. I wish him the very best in his next endeavor.”

Sellers said that the search for a new town manager is underway.

“I’m pleased that Ed has elected to stay on over a 30-day period to help us try to make a smooth transition,” Sellers added.

A message was left for Evans on Thursday afternoon seeking comment on his decision to step down.

