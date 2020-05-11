Blowing Rock Town Council Remote Meeting Happening on Tuesday, May 12

Published Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:27 am

The Blowing Rock Town Council will be holding its next meeting remotely.

Public comments received by 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, will be available to be read by the Mayor/Manager during the public comment section of the Council Meeting. Town Council Members will have the ability to hear and potentially respond to any public comments. The public will not be able to speak during the meeting. All public comments must be received prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The video stream of the meeting can be found here.

Meeting Agenda

1 – Call to Order

2 – Approval of Minutes/Regular Agenda Adoption

3 – Public Comments Mayor/Town Manager will read, and Council will have the opportunity to respond)

4 – Public Hearing on Speckled Trout (Planning Director Kevin Rothrock)

5 – Business Matters

BRAHM Sculpture Request (Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Brown)

Ad Hock 321 Committee Update (Planning Director Kevin Rothrock)

6 – Official Reports & Comments

Mayor

Council Members

Town Attorney

Town Manager

7. Adjournment