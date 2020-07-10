Blowing Rock Town Council Regular Meeting Happening Remotely on July 14

Published Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:03 am

In order to maintain the safety of Blowing Rock residents, the regularly scheduled Town of Blowing Rock Town Council Meeting scheduled for 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, will be conducted with the Council and Manager present at Town Hall, and all other participants joining electronically, utilizing Zoom. The Council Packet, including the agenda, will be available on the Town’s website Friday, July 10 at: http://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/residents/meeting-agendas/town-council-agenda

The public may access this meeting by video by accessing the Town’s YouTube Channel, no active participation during the meeting will be allowed other than those scheduled to participate via the agenda. Access the meeting via this link: http://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/meetings

The Town is making every effort to ensure that the public is able to, not only view the meeting but also to participate in the public comments portion. You may submit public comment by email to: [email protected], or by mail to:

Attn: Hilari Hubner, Town Clerk

1036 Main Street

PO Box 47

Blowing Rock, NC 28607

Public comments received by 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, will be available to be read by the Mayor/Manager during the public comment section of the Council Meeting. Town Council Members will have the ability to hear and potentially respond to any public comments. All public comments must be received prior to 4:00 on Tuesday.