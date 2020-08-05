Blowing Rock State of the Town Happening Virtually on August 13

Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 12:07 pm

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Community, Government & Education Committee in partnership with the Town of Blowing Rock invite all residents and business owners to attend the annual State of the Town event Thursday, August 13 at 5:30. Due to indoor meeting restrictions, this year’s event will be held virtually. The Town of Blowing Rock will issue a link to anyone who wishes to view the event online. This event will be broadcast live as a YouTube video from the Council Chambers in Town Hall.

Join us to learn about exciting current and future projects in the Town of Blowing Rock as well as look at the economic indicators. The Town’s report will be presented by Mayor Sellers and Town Manager, Shane Fox.

Charles Hardin will update the audience on the current projects and initiatives of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Village Foundation.

Tracy Brown, Executive Director of Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority will present the initiatives of the Authority along with year-end occupancy numbers and how covid19 has affected tourism and marketing of the Village.

This special event will bring everyone up to date on various projects taking place around Town and the Chamber of Commerce’s events and programs. Questions will be taken in advance via email to [email protected] The questions will be asked by the moderator to the appropriate speaker at the conclusion of the event.