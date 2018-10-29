Blowing Rock Receives National Recognition for its Flowers

Published Monday, October 29, 2018 at 11:50 am

Top honors for the prestigious 2018 America in Bloom National Awards Program were announced at the annual symposium and awards cerebration held in Lexington, KY on September 29.

Blowing Rock received a 5-star rating and special recognition for its flowers. Stephen Patagas and Laurie Potier-Brown, America in Bloom judges, spent two days in July touring the community and meeting municipal officials, residents and volunteers.

All program participants were evaluated on seven criteria: overall impression, community vitality, environmental efforts, heritage celebration, urban forestry, landscaped areas and flowers. Additionally, they were judged on their community involvement across municipal, residential and commercial sectors. America in Bloom is the only national awards program that sends specially trained judges to personally visit participants. In addition, each participant receives a detailed written evaluation that can be used as a guide for future improvements.

According to America in Bloom’s executive director Laura Kunkle, “America in Bloom is helping towns and cities of all sizes achieve their potential. Every year our participants raise the bar, and the accomplishments and progress shown by this year’s group is again remarkable. These are, without a doubt, some of the best places to live in America.”

To date, more than 250 communities from 45 states have participated in the program. Blowing Rock is proud to be an America in Bloom community.

