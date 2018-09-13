Blowing Rock PD Confirms Death of United Community Bank Robber

Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 10:05 am

By Nathan Ham

A man wanted in numerous bank robbery cases, including Tuesday’s robbery of the United Community Bank in Blowing Rock, was shot and killed Tuesday night at a rest stop on Interstate 75 in Kentucky according to details provided by the Blowing Rock Police Department.

Edward J. Reynolds, 57, of Cape Coral, Florida was located by Federal authorities on Tuesday evening around 10:15 p.m. at a rest stop at mile marker 127 on I-75 North in Kentucky. Reynolds was killed in a subsequent shootout with U.S. Marshal’s and other local law enforcement officers, which also left a Kentucky Sheriff’s Deputy seriously wounded. According to the Fort Myers News-Press, the wounded deputy was later identified as Jaime Morales, 27, of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. He was listed in critical condition at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Scott County, located north of Lexington, is about 350 miles from Blowing Rock.

According to the FBI and other local law enforcement agencies, Reynolds has been a suspect in several armed bank robberies occurring across numerous states, including two robberies of a Fifth Third Bank in Cape Coral, Florida on January 12 and April 16, a robbery at a BB&T Bank in Punta Gorda, Florida on May 30 and a robbery at the BB&T Bank in Venice, Florida on July 25.

Reynolds appeared to use the same method to rob each bank. Media reports state that Reynolds lifted his shirt and showed tellers a gun in the waistband of his pants before demanding money.

On Tuesday, September 11 at 10 a.m. Officers from the Blowing Rock Police Department responded to an armed bank robbery at United Community Bank on Valley Boulevard. Blowing Rock Police Department, Boone Police Department and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department began searching for the subject, checking area neighborhoods and streets. The Blowing Rock Police Department said that it was later determined that the suspect was driving a silver 2013 Ford Mustang convertible and it is believed that the vehicle was parked near the bank and he was able to leave the scene prior to police arrival.

The Blowing Rock Police department would like to thank the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone Police Department for their assistance in the initial response and the investigation that followed.

