Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Organizes Fundraising Effort for Borlase Family

Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 4:01 pm

By Nathan Ham

It has been three weeks since two parents were found dead outside their home in Deep Gap and citizens in the High Country are stepping up to help the remaining family members.

Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation has recently put together a fundraising drive to help the Borlase family children after their parents, Jeffrey and Tanya Borlase, were tragically killed on April 10.

According to information provided by Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation, two of the children, Alexis and Kaya Borlase, worked with the town in some capacity since last summer. Both served as summer camp counselors and Alexis has used an internship with parks and recreation to continue helping out in the community.

“These sisters along with their six siblings will be facing incredible challenges over the coming days, weeks, months and years,” said a Facebook post from Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation.

Donations are needed by the family to continue paying expenses that include property upkeep, groceries, gasoline, car insurance, clothing and other bills that arise.

All donations can be sent to the family via a post office box set up by Blowing Rock Parks and Rec at PO Box 2727 Boone, NC 28607. Cash will be accepted or checks can be made out to Alexis Borlase.

Some of the requests include gas cards, Walmart gift cards and Tractor Supply gift cards for animal feed.

If you have any questions, feel free to email [email protected].

