Blowing Rock Names Jim Freeman as Interim Town Manager; Search for Full-Time Replacement Still Underway

Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 12:47 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Town of Blowing Rock is still searching for a full-time town manager, but for the time being, a man with over 30 years of town manager experience has been chosen as interim town manager.

Jim Freeman, a graduate of Appalachian State University who spent 33 years as a town manager in different locations across North Carolina, will take over as interim town manager on December 3.

Current town manager Ed Evans’ final day will be November 30 after announcing his intention to resign last month. Evans decided to stay on through November to help the town transition to its next manager.

Freeman first spent time as a town manager in Elizabethtown starting in 1980 and then followed that up with stops in Roxboro and Havelock. Freeman also spent time filling interim town manager roles in Swansboro and Smithfield after retiring from full-time work in 2013.

According to Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers, Freeman currently resides in Troutman and will spend Monday through Thursday in Blowing Rock.

Sellers says that the town is still accepting resumes for the position but there is no set-in-stone timeline for a hire.

“The goal at the earliest would be two months and it could take up to six months,” said Sellers.

Sellers did not expect Freeman to be a candidate for the full-time position as that would require relocation to Blowing Rock.

