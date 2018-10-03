Blowing Rock Music Festival Happening This Sunday; Gates Open at 8:30 a.m., Music Begins at Noon

Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 2:55 pm

By Nathan Ham

Due to the forecast of heavy rains and wind from what was left of Hurricane Florence, the festival was originally moved from September 15 to this Sunday.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for this Sunday’s date, and tickets are still on sale up until the day of the festival. Adult ticket prices are $30 and ticket prices for children 12 and under are $10.

The annual music festival happens at the Blowing Rock Attraction, located at 432 Rock Road.

This year’s musical lineup is headlined by the Harris Brothers, Wayne C. Henderson, the Jeff Little Trio, Robertson Boys, The South Carolina Broadcasters and Strictly Clean and Decent. Other musical guests include The Neighbors, Shelby Rae Moore Band, Soul Benefactor, Dave Braun Band and Charlie Carpenter.

The Blowing Rock Music Festival presents an eclectic show at a unique venue, where attendees can enjoy intimate concert spaces and amazing views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Parking is free and easy, with shuttle carts available from the lot to the performance area. Attendees may bring coolers or purchase food onsite from local and fundraising vendors.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the music runs continuously on two stages from noon until sunset.

For tickets, call The Blowing Rock at 828-295-7111 or the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at 828-295-7851. For more information and an updated list of performers, visit theblowingrock.com/the-annual-blowing-rock-music-festival.

This year’s Blowing Rock Music Festival is sponsored by Green Park Inn, Mountainaire Inn and Cabins, New Public House and Inn, Village Inns of Blowing Rock, The Town Tavern, Blowing Rock Ale House, Sunset and Vine, PIP Triad, WNC Magazine, Woodlands Barbecue, Tweetsie Railroad and Chetola Resort and Spa.

Comments

comments