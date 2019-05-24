Blowing Rock Man Found Dead Outside Burning Home; Investigation Concluded Fire was Intentionally Set

Published Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:08 am

A Blowing Rock man was found dead outside of his home in Blowing Rock after fire and rescue personnel discovered his body outside of a structure fire.

According to details provided by Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman, on Thursday, May 23, units were dispatched to 1694 Flat Top Road at 2:43 p.m. in reference to a residential structure fire. Upon arriving on scene units found smoke and flames coming from the structure. While fire suppression efforts were underway, units on the scene also located a deceased male on the property outside the residence.

The deceased male was identified as Dennis Charles Coffey, 63, who was the owner of the residence. An investigation into the fire has concluded and indications show that the fire was intentionally set.

Blowing Rock Fire Department, Boone Fire Department, Foscoe Fire Department, Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Watauga Rescue, Watauga Medics, and the Blowing Rock Police Department responded to the scene.

No other details are available at this time.

