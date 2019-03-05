Blowing Rock Leadership Challenge Conducts Retreat and is off to a Great Start

Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:32 am

Fourteen participants of the 2019 Blowing Rock Leadership Challenge (BRLC) met Friday, March 1, 2019 for a retreat at the Blowing Rock Conference Center to begin an eight-week program to help them become even more active as leaders in the Blowing Rock community.

The Blowing Rock Leadership Challenge is sponsored and produced by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. The program is designed to meet the Town’s growing need for the active participation of informed and educated leaders. The goal of the program is to identify potential leaders and provide them with the community information and encouragement needed to spur local action and involvement.

The program is co-managed this year by Charles Hardin and Don Hubble along with assistance from many of the alums of prior year’s programs. The teambuilding and leadership development will be conducted by Michael Misenheimer, Lead Facilitator, Blue Ridge Learning Centers. “Mizey” as an experienced corporate trainer and group facilitator led the group through various exercises in team building, individual leadership reflection and other activities during the retreat.

Participants in the 2019 Leadership Challenge include Charles Wofford, Chasity Stephens, Keith Shockley, Jim Zellner, Ronnie Mark, Paulette Mitchell, Joyce Zellner, Katy Reisterer, Ali Borchardt, Rachel Stewart, Briana Bowling, Sarah Goff, Erica Brinker, and Tammy Bentley

The Blowing Rock Leadership Challenge is working to help these participants gain a realistic understanding of how the community works and help create an awareness of local current interests. Graduates are challenged to apply their talents throughout the community by becoming a part of community organizations, including public boards, nonprofit groups, and civic organizations.

“The mission of the program is the continued improvement of the local community. The profile of Blowing Rock and Watauga County is rapidly changing. Today’s leaders must have access to more timely information. Visits with community and government leaders during the upcoming sessions offer opportunities for participants to interact with those affecting change.” said Charles Hardin, President / CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.

“I was particularly thrilled with the diversity of participants and the desire to learn that they brought with them. They each seemed to want to grow and be challenged. The comments I heard were very positive,” program facilitator Don Hubble explained. “I think these participants will want to serve their community as volunteers and board members as they work to make Blowing Rock a better place in which to live, work and play. That’s what it is all about and I think we are well underway in doing that.”

A series of seven half-day sessions provides information about local businesses and include tours of area businesses, organizations and facilities. The sessions are planned by experts and leaders in the topic area and will offer information and thoughtful analysis. The activities and courses are designed to stimulate interest and awareness and will include an opportunity to interact with the speakers and discussion leaders. Alumni of prior years assist in the planning, preparation, hosting and facilitation of each session. Brian Crutchfield outlined the program for the participants through the Building Blocks of Economic Development.

The Blowing Rock Leadership Challenge is a partnership effort of several local organizations. Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is the lead local sponsor and is responsible for overall coordination of the program and the selection of participants. Funding comes from individual tuition, corporate sponsorship, and a generous grant from The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock.

The Challenge only occurs every two years. If you missed this year but you are interested in participating in 2021, please contact Charles Hardin as seats fill quickly.

