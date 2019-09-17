Blowing Rock Investment Properties Joins Allen Tate Realtors, Expands Coverage to High Country

Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1:58 pm

This announcement marks Allen Tate’s entry into the North Carolina High Country region. The 62-year-old company operates a total of 46 local offices spanning the Charlotte, Triad, Research Triangle and High Country regions of North Carolina and the Upstate of South Carolina. Allen Tate is the Carolinas’ leading real estate company, with 21,190 closed transactions and $5.75 billion in closed sales volume in 2018.

Established in 2005, Blowing Rock Investment Properties is a market leader for vacation homes, retirement properties, primary residences, commercial properties and investment properties. The firm has more than 20 experienced Realtors serving clients in Blowing Rock, Boone, West Jefferson, Banner Elk, Linville, Beach Mountain, Sugar Mountain and Lenoir. In 2018, Blowing Rock Investment Properties closed 237 transactions totaling $74 million in closed sales volume.

Scott MacIntosh, president and broker in charge of Blowing Rock Investment Properties, will join the Allen Tate leadership team as branch leader and broker in charge. A native of Connecticut, MacIntosh earned a degree in physical therapy from Northeastern University in Boston, Mass. He enjoyed a successful career designing spa/fitness centers for the hospitality industry and working in operational management for the cruise industry. He began his real estate career buying, renovating and selling properties while working in Miami.

“The High Country marketplace has always been a natural fit for the Allen Tate Family of Companies. For many years, we’ve been watching this special company grow in the right way, and we’re very excited to welcome Blowing Rock Investment Properties to Allen Tate Realtors. We will bring the tools and resources to distinguish their agents and expose their clients’ unique listings to the local, regional, national and investment marketplaces,” said Pat Riley, president and CEO of the Allen Tate Companies.

“I’ve admired Allen Tate for years and envisioned what could happen if we brought the best of our companies together. The timing is right, the opportunity is right, and we are so pleased to be part of the Allen Tate organization,” MacIntosh said.

“We owe our success to our incredible agents who weathered the recession, took great care of our clients and brought us to this point,” MacIntosh said. “I’m also extremely grateful for the professional relationships I’ve had with Pat Riley and Allen Tate over the years. They introduced me to the Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldⓇ network and laid a path for me to follow to achieve my goals and objectives.”

“We are fortunate to have Scott join the Allen Tate Leadership team. His vast knowledge of real estate, development, planning and investment will be an asset to our team as we continue to grow,” said Phyllis Brookshire, president, Allen Tate Realtors.

MacIntosh serves on the MLS board of directors for the High Country Association of RealtorsⓇ. Blowing Rock Investment Properties has supported community organizations including the Watauga Humane Society, Appalachian State University and the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation.

In September 2018, Allen Tate Realtors entered into a partnership with Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Howard Hanna Real Estate , creating the Number One privately owned real estate firm in the nation, with more than 11,000 agents and employees in 313 offices across nine states.

The newest Allen Tate Realtors office is located at 6236 Hwy. 321 South in Blowing Rock. To contact an agent, call 828-295-7337. # # #

Allen Tate Companies is the Carolinas’ leading real estate company, based on closed transactions sides, with 46 offices and more than 1,600 Realtors® in the Charlotte, Triad, Triangle, High Country and Upstate South Carolina regions. Allen Tate provides real estate, mortgage, insurance, and relocation services throughout the entire homeownership life cycle. We are committed to providing and protecting quality of life for the communities we serve. Visit allentate.com for more information.

