Blowing Rock Hosting First Art in the Park and Concert Event of the Summer on July 18-19

Published Friday, July 10, 2020 at 5:09 pm

By Nathan Ham

Previous Art in the Park events have had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the one scheduled for next Saturday, July 18, will go on as scheduled with some changes to how the event operates.

“We are in the 58th season of Art in the Park,” said Suzy Barker, the event and communication specialist for the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “This show has a limited number of artists, so we will have about half of the artists we typically do, meaning about 40 artists will be here.”

Barker says that booths will be spaced out 10 feet apart and masks will be required by artists and visitors. Masks will be available for those that do not have one when they arrive.

“I encourage folks to expect something a little different than what we are used to, but we have some really high-quality artists coming and we’re really excited to have a sense of normalcy in Blowing Rock right now. We are ready to do events again,” said Barker.

Art in the Park happens on Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock and it is free admission. The show is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Older members of the population or anyone with higher risks are encouraged to arrive early around 10 a.m. or come near the end of the show before 5 p.m. if they are worried about being in large crowds.

In addition to the art presenters, there will be a musical concert on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. in Memorial Park, featuring a singer-songwriter series. People are encouraged to bring their chairs, masks, and respect social distancing measures. Alair Homes of the High Country is the presenting sponsor for this season of Concerts in the Park.