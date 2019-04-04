Blowing Rock Historical Society Presents $3,500 Check for Restoration Projects at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park

Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2:38 pm

On April 3, the Blowing Rock Historical Society (BRHS) presented the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation with a $3500 check for restoration projects at the Moses H. Cone Memorial Park. This donation was from the proceeds of BRHS’s 2018 Artists in Residence program. In presenting the check, President Rita White and AiR Chair Tom O’Brien said, “We are so pleased to be able to contribute to this worthwhile cause. This is AiR’s 10th anniversary at Edgewood Cottage, originally the home and studio of renowned artist Elliot Dangerfield. We feel certain that both he and his friend Moses Cone would be delighted with this donation.”

The Artists in Residence program is an annual event held at Edgewood Cottage where area artists spend a week showcasing their art and talent. Beginning this year in late May, the program not only benefits the artists, but is a destination event for Blowing Rock residents and tourists alike.

Willa Coffey Mays, Chief Development Officer for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation stated “we deeply appreciate this generous gift from BRHS and all the wonderful artists who contributed. We are thrilled to share a passion with BRHS for preserving the past and safeguarding the future of the wonderful village of Blowing Rock and the adjacent Cone estate that is such an integral part of this community.”

Founded in 1985, the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s mission is to identify, protect and preserve the historical resources important to Blowing Rock’s heritage and to promote its history as a means of enhancing the village’s historical culture. The Society, with approximately 300 volunteer members, operates both Edgewood Cottage and the 1888 Museum, and continues to celebrate and promote Blowing Rock’s heritage through its events and programs. To learn more, please visit the Society website at www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com or contact Rita White at 828-414-9345.

