Blowing Rock Historical Society Artists in Residence Program Regretfully Canceled for 2020

Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 4:42 pm

The Blowing Rock Historical Society has announced the cancellation of this year’s Artist in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program (AiR). The cancellation is the result of uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and our concern for the health and safety of our artists, visitors, and volunteers.

An outstanding group of 26 high-country artists had been selected to present their work in Edgewood Cottage. Selected artists include Randy Blake Clontz, David Collins, Earl Davis, Evenlight Eagles, Linda Elksnin, Tunde Afolayan Famous, Nathan Favors, Fredrick Craig Franz, Kelly Gross, Lee Harper, High Country Modern Quilt Guild, Mike Koenig, Amy Lowery, Cathy McCoy, Cindy McEnery, Pat Moritz, Scott Pearson, Lisa Pepper, Kathryn Regel, Susan Sharpe, Waitsel Smith, Ineke Thomas, Zan Thompson, Lauren Waterworth, David Westmeier, and Linda White.

Each of these talented artists has been invited to participate in next year’s 2021 program. You can see samples of their art and links to their web sites from ours… www.artistsatedgewood.org.

Program Chair Tom O’Brien is disappointed for all involved but is extremely excited about preparing for next year’s program. According to Tom, “Artists and volunteers who have participated in the past really love this program, and we are dedicated to making the 2021 season our best ever. We are proud of the contribution the AiR program makes to the Blowing Rock community, our visitors, and especially our artists. If health and safety concerns are eliminated later this summer, we hope to allow individual artists to use Edgewood Cottage to show and sell their art. The Blowing Rock Historical Society wants to do all we can to help support our local economy and our artists.”