Blowing Rock Civic Association Hosting Candidate Roundtable October 3

Published Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:33 pm

By Nathan Ham

Town residents in Blowing Rock are gearing up for the upcoming November election that will have two town council seats and the mayoral seat up for election on November 5.

The Blowing Rock Civic Association will be hosting a special candidate roundtable on Thursday, October 3 at the Blowing Rock American Legion Building. Social time begins at 6:15 p.m. with the roundtable beginning at 7 p.m.

The roundtable will be focused on issues that surround Blowing Rock town residents and will also allow for questions from audience members in attendance.

Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers is running unopposed in November’s election. However, two incumbent town councilmembers will have challenges for their council seats. David Harwood filed for election on July 12 and Ray Pickett filed for election on July 17 to challenge incumbents Jim Steele and Albert Yount.

Absentee mail voting begins on October 6 and the deadline for voter registration is October 11. One-stop early voting will begin on October 16 and continue through November 2. The final day to request an absentee ballot by mail is October 29.

The 2019 Election Day is set for November 5. Precinct polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

