Blowing Rock Christmas Parade Saw Clearing Skies Just In Time For The Saturday Event

Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 5:49 pm

The rains cleared out and little bit of sunshine broke through just in time for the Blowing Rock Christmas Parade to begin its annual march down Main Street at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday to the delight of hundreds of fans lining the street. The Watauga High School Marching Band was joined by dignitaries, local business floats, families and neighborhood groups parading their way down the middle of town offering candy to kids and waves to adults. The Town of Blowing Rock was filled with locals and visitors who were enjoying the town’s annual After Thanksgiving weekend Christmas kick off celebrations. The Boone Christmas Parade takes place on Saturday, December 8th at 11:00 a.m. and the Banner Elk Parade also takes place that Saturday beginning at 6:00 in the evening.

Photos by Ken Ketchie

