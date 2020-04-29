Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show: Saddlebred Division Cancelled for June Event, Hunters and Jumpers Expected to Show as Scheduled

Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:30 am

The Board of Directors of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show Foundation and the Saddlebred Show Committee are disappointed to announce the cancellation of the show scheduled June 4-7, 2020 at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve in Blowing Rock, NC.

We are grateful that for 97 years the Blowing Rock show has drawn horses, exhibitors and spectators to the village of Blowing Rock to enjoy the hospitality and competition in this unique setting. The decision was a difficult one but was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and our concern for the safety and well-being of our exhibitors, staff, volunteers, vendors and spectators. We recognize this is an enormous disappointment for the equine community and the local and national charities supported by the show but believe this is the right decision during this unprecedented time when all our lives are challenged by the responses necessary for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hunter/Jumper division of the show scheduled for July 21-26 and July 29-August 2, 2020 is not affected by this decision. We are moving forward with the Hunter-Jumper shows scheduled for July 21-August 2. Our stall reservations are strong and we look forward to seeing many of our old friends making their annual pilgrimage to Blowing Rock.

While we will miss the Saddlebreds this year, we will be eagerly awaiting their return to Blowing Rock in 2021!

If you have further questions, please contact Saddlebred Show Manager, Susan Whittington at 336-469-8207 or [email protected]. Visit us on our Facebook page or our website www.brchs.org.

