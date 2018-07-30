Blowing Rock Chamber Presented Another Beautiful Symphony by the Lake Concert on Friday

Published Monday, July 30, 2018 at 8:39 am

By Elly Murray—Photos by Ken Ketchie

The Symphony at the Lake at Chetola is celebrating another successful year of music and mountain appreciation. Their theme of “Colors of the Mountains” was taken up by the tents participating in the annual competition.

The theme was also represented by the symphony, who selected and played pieces that demonstrated the beauty and colors of the mountains.

Karyn Herterich of Serves You Right!, a zany little shop in Downtown Blowing Rock, had an impressive tent that had five sub-themes under the theme of “Colors of the Mountain.” The themes included the four seasons and fog, and several of Karen’s friends dressed up in amazing costumes.

With all the decorations and costumes, the Herterich tent won in the category of Social. In the category of Business, the High Country Breast Cancer TDA won for their support of an extremely important cause—and maybe a little bit for their delicious cupcakes.

Sarah Groff of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce thought the event was, “fantastic. It went really smoothly, we had a great turnout, and the whole thing was fantastic.”

She addd that, “The firework show was amazing, it was one of the best fireworks shows I’ve seen in a while. And I’m from Orlando, so I see a lot.”

Harrison Herbst, the Office Manager at the Blowing Rcok Chamber of Commerce, said that, “I thought the fireworks were nice, seemed that everything ran smoothly, and it seemed that people were enjoying themselves, so that’s really all that we can ask for.”

If you missed the Symphony this year, be sure to get your tickets for next year’s way ahead of time! The amount of people that come out to celebrate and listen to amazing music is incredible.

