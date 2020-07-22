Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Postpones Symphony by the Lake Until Next Year

It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Chamber will not host Symphony by the Lake this year. The event typically held in July was moved to August 22nd in late spring. The Chamber was optimistic that the outdoor event capacity and social distancing guidelines currently in place would be relaxed by now, but with case counts continuing to increase at an alarming rate in North Carolina, this was clearly not going to happen. Symphony by the Lake at Chetola will return on Friday, July 23rd, 2021.

“This would have been the 33rd annual Symphony by the Lake. Symphony by the Lake is considered by many to be the “centerpiece” social event of the summer season for residents, seasonal residents, and visitors to Blowing Rock. I hope you join us next summer after we hopefully have a vaccine by then and can once again enjoy all that Blowing Rock has to offer” stated Charles Hardin, Chamber President/CEO.

Ticket holders will have three options: request a refund, transfer their tickets to next year, or donate ticket revenue to the Chamber which depends on the revenue from this and other events for its operations. If you have purchased tickets for this year’s Symphony by the Lake, please call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at 828.295.7851 for more information.

Thank you to the Symphony by the Lake’s generous sponsors, Kennedy – Herterich Foundation, The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, Hendrick Luxury Group, Monkee’s of Blowing Rock, 100 West Union, and Chetola Resort as this event would not be possible without their support.

For more information on Symphony by the Lake or the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce please visit, www.loveblowingrock.com or call 828.295.7851.