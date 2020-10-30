Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Named CACCE Outstanding Chamber of the Year

Published Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:16 am

The Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) recognized the 2020 Outstanding Chamber of the Year (for a chamber with under 700 members) at their Annual Management Conference today via Zoom.

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce was honored as the recipient of the prestigious award.

The CACCE Outstanding Chamber of the Year Award focuses on acknowledging one or more significant achievements/accomplishments that a chamber has initiated, stimulated, and/or led in its respective service area at some point during the past 18 months.

CACCE is the professional development organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in North Carolina and South Carolina. CACCE equips chamber of commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers. The organization was formed in 1994 when the North Carolina and South Carolina state chamber associations merged. For more information on CACCE, or any of CACCE’s conferences or programs, contact Tiffany Fulmer Ott at (404) 312-0524.