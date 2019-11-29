Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Discontinues SAVOR After 12 Years

Published Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:25 am

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce will not host SAVOR Blowing Rock in the Spring of 2020. SAVOR Blowing Rock, originally known as Blue Ridge Wine & Food Festival, ran for 12 consecutive years as a four-day festival celebrating food and wine. From its inception, it was a festival designed to bring visitors to the High Country during a shoulder season month. In the past few years, this was not drawing the numbers of attendees that it was intended to do.

The festival has undergone several changes including, rebranding the festival name to SAVOR, moving the date into May and moving the venue of the Grand Tasting event to Main Street. Despite the Chamber’s best efforts, there has been a steady decline in ticket sales for several years.

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is committed to bringing visitors to the town during the “shoulder seasons” and will re-imagine a new SAVOR event over the next year. This event has had a lot of community support from locals, seasonal residents, and visitors. The Chamber appreciates everyone who has been a patron over the last 12 years. If it was already on your calendar for 2020 we apologize but still encourage you to visit and SAVOR all that Blowing Rock has to offer.

The Chamber will host the 22nd annual WinterFest January 23rd -26th, 2020, the 33rd annual Symphony by the Lake on Friday, July 24th, 2020 and the 58th season of Art in the Park select Saturdays May through October.

For more information on the events or committees listed above, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or online at www.LoveBlowingRock.com.

