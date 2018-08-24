Blowing Rock Chamber Holds Stefano Laviano Ribbon Cutting and Business After Hours at SouthMarke on Tuesday

Published Friday, August 24, 2018 at 10:14 am

The Blowing Rock Chamber held its Business After Hours at SouthMarke on Main Street this past Tuesday evening. A big turnout of chamber members enjoyed drinks and an array of different foods that each of the stores and seasonal pavilions provided. Guests also enjoyed a scavenger hunt where clues took them into each store searching for items.

SouthMarke celebrated its 26th season this summer and has become a landmark along Main Street.

In 1992, SouthMarke changed the face of downtown with its signature Victorian architecture, beautiful garden setting and inviting, unique stores. Designed by well-known local architect David Patrick Moses, built by Steve Silver and Boone Construction and developed by Karyn and Dieter Herterich, it was the first organized shopping complex built on Main Street and the first to mandate year-round business and minimum store hours. Blowing Rock’s current sign ordinance is based upon SouthMarke’s signage and materials.

Karyn Herterich spoke to the crowd saying, “SouthMarke opened 26 years ago this summer and we love being here!”

The chamber also held a ribbon cutting for SouthMarke’s latest tenant, Stefano Laviano, a retail store that sells high-end ladies purses and belts. Stephen Lavine is the founder and president of the store, which also has locations Palm Beach, New York and Weddingdon. Lavine and his fiancée Jasmine Velez talked about how they got to know Blowing Rock, “We came up here during the winter time and visited Banner Elk and we fell in love with the Town of Blowing Rock. So we thought we would try a little pop up here and test the market, and if it works out, we’re looking forward to staying.” Lavine went on to say, “What we do here is offer custom made luxury handbags from python, ostrich, crocodile, stingray and others. The beauty of what we do is we have artisans that make our handbags in New Jersey, so we can customize each bag for the customer.”

Stefano Laviano’s pavilion at SouthMarke also has a section of other leather handbags on display that are ready to buy and take home. They also carry belts that are very popular and are made in Italy. Lavine added, “We have the best designs that are unique and custom made. And our prices are very reasonable.”

SouthMarke is located at 1179 Main Street, across from the Town Tavern Restaurant.

