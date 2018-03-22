Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Donates over $25,000 Raised During WinterFest

Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 12:44 pm

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce presented a total of $25,500 to local charities on Tuesday. The money came from proceeds raised during the annual Blowing Rock WinterFest.

Each year, close to 2,000 visitors come to Blowing Rock in January to be a part of WinterFest activities. This January marked the 20th anniversary for the popular event. Some of the events that take place each year include wine tasting, ice carving demonstrations, live music and the always-popular WinterPaws Dog Show.

This year, the non-profit groups that received donations from the chamber of commerce included Hospitality House, Western Youth Network, Blue Ridge Conservancy, Blood, Sweat & Gears, Mountain Alliance, Boy Scout Troop 100, the Rotary Club of Blowing Rock and Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation.

