Blowing Rock Celebrates Their 4th of July Parade on Saturday With a Festive Crowd

Published Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:33 am

As is tradition, Blowing Rock held their 4th of July Parade on Saturday following the 4th. The parade began at 2:00 just as a two hour rain shower was coming to an end. Main Street was packed with people in spite of the threat of rainy conditions, with many folks having line the street with their chairs beginning that morning. A number of Blowing Rock families went all out in their float decorations and kids along the parade route were treated with lots of candy. A number of folks commented how it was the perfect “Norman Rockwell” small town 4th of July Parade!

