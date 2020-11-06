Blowing Rock Attraction Enjoying Successful Year Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Published Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:20 pm

By Nathan Ham

As winter approaches in the High Country and visitors make the switch from summer outdoor fun to skiing, snowboarding, and tubing down the slopes, the Blowing Rock Attraction has still had a good amount of tourism through the summer and fall months.

“We have faired very well considering the circumstances. Our admission numbers have been higher than expected for 2020 due to people wanting to visit places that are outdoor venues,” said attraction operator and Blowing Rock Mayor, Charlie Sellers. “I think we are on track for a successful year given the unfortunate circumstances.”

Sellers said that looking back at their number of visitors, the Blowing Rock Attraction enjoyed record-breaking weekends in both September and October.

“We opened up with consistent traffic, better than expected amidst the mask requirements and the social distancing requirements,” Sellers said. “Our goal was to get open, protect our employees and protect our visitors with all of the protocols in place in an attempt to offer those residents and visitors a place to visit, stretch their legs and enjoy the views.”

When Phase 2.5 of Governor Roy Cooper’s plan for reopening North Carolina started, all Blowing Rock hotels could return to 100 percent occupancy rates. While that has certainly helped bring tourists to the area in the fall months, Sellers explained that most of the visitors that frequented the Blowing Rock Attraction throughout the year were making day trips from surrounding areas such as Charlotte and the Piedmont as well as neighboring states like Tennessee.

“The High County has always been known for people to visit under times of stress and duress,” Sellers added.

The Blowing Rock is open each day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Masks are required in all indoor areas and are strongly suggested while outdoors as well.