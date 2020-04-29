Blowing Rock Art in the Park May 23rd Show Cancelled; First Time in 58 Seasons

Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:48 am

The Art in the Park show scheduled for May 23rd has been canceled due to restrictions put in place by the State of North Carolina to reduce to the spread of COVID-19. This is the first cancelation in 58 seasons of Art in the Park.

Art in the Park is hosted by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce one Saturday a month May through October in downtown Blowing Rock. Each show includes over 90 artists showcasing wood, clay, jewelry, metal, glass, fiber, paintings and photography.

“Art in the Park has become an integral part of the social and economic fabric of Blowing Rock. The Chamber produces this event six time each season which brings thousands of art consumers to downtown. These visitors fill our hotels and restaurants, provide much needed income for many non-profits, and considerable revenues for retailers in Blowing Rock” said Charles Hardin, President/CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber.

The Chamber will make a decision month by month regarding the remaining Art in the Park shows based on guidelines from the state and local level. The next Art in the Park is scheduled for Saturday, June 13th.

For more information and updates on Art in the Park, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or online at www.LoveBlowingRock.com .

