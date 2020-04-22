Blowing Rock Art & History Museum to Unveil First Online Exhibition on April 25 with a New Redesigned Website

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2:27 pm

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) is excited to announce the premiere of their first online exhibition Terra Ludis: PlayGround, opening on Saturday, April 25.

Live vicariously through photographs and interviews with 19 locals who share their love for outdoor activities such as hiking, rock climbing, kayaking, mountain biking, road cycling, and fly fishing.

This online exhibit also features an interactive map where you can find directions to the best trails or climbing spots around (with social distancing as a number one rule). If you don’t see your favorite place on the map you will be able to add it!

Visit BlowingRockMuseum.org on April 25 and beyond to view the new online exhibition. As you visit the website, you may notice it has gone through a brand new redesign that is even easier to navigate.

