Blowing Rock Art & History Museum Now Open; Discounted Memberships Available Until Sept. 22

By Harley Nefe
The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, located at 149 Ginny Stevens Lane, is now open for members and their guests.
This sneak preview of the museum began Sept. 8 following Gov. Roy Cooper’s level 2.5 announcement, which allows museums to open at limited capacity.
“There’s room by room restrictions, so the galleries have limited capacities, but you do not need to make reservations,” said Maggie Flanigan, Marketing & Communications Director for BRAHM. “People can just show up, and we’ll space you out if there’s too many people.”
From now until Sept. 22, anyone who has never been a member of BRAHM can purchase an individual membership for $20 and a household membership for $37.50, which is half the usual cost.
As a member, individuals can support the museum and enjoy year-round benefits including 10% off in the Museum Gift Shop, exclusive exhibition previews and free curatorial tours, discounts on workshops and classes, and reduced and/or free admission to museum-sponsored programs.
“One of the things that we have been featuring a lot in these upcoming weeks as people are coming in and out of town more often is that we are a North American Reciprocal Museum institution, which means you can use your membership at a lot of other museums as well,” Flanigan said.
Flanigan further said some of the other museums that the memberships are good for include The Mint Museum in Charlotte, the North Carolina Museum of History, the Asheville Art Museum along with museums outside of the state like the Orlando Museum of Art and the Tampa Museum of Art.
“I think it’s roughly 800 museums in all,” Flanigan said.
Also on Sept. 22, BRAHM will open to the public after being closed for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a couple of exhibitions up that people have not been able to see yet,” Flanigan said.
One of the current exhibitions is Terra Ludis: Play Ground.
“It is an exhibition of some outdoor activities around this area, so it’s sort of an historical exhibition as opposed to a specifically art one,” Flanigan said.
BRAHM also has a current exhibition called Branching Out: Works in Wood from North Carolina.
Apart from the galleries, individuals who visit BRAHM can also go to the gift shop, which has a lot of art made by local artists that’s available for purchase.
BRAHM also has upcoming classes that are on its calendar, including a Cork & Canvas painting Vincent Van Gogh’s “Wheat Field with Cypresses” on Oct. 2.
BRAHM’s hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. More information can be found on BRAHM’s website at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/.
Throughout the summer, BRAHM has been able to fundraise and receive donations from supporters totaling $85,771.
Here is the list of supporters who have contributed to BRAHM:
Gala Supporters
Debbie & Sadler Barnhardt
Bob & Penny Barnhill
Diane & Joe Bastian
Nancy Briggs
Teresa & Don Caine
Len & Nancy Capel
John & Katy Thompson Carlson
Lee Carter & Greg Bradley
Tama & Dillon Coleman
Nelson Crisp
Anne Denton
Virginia and Joseph Dulaney
Margo Fischer
Polly & Richard Gambill
Linda & George Gilleland
Bill & Mary Gozzi
Mary Bost & Michael Gray
Greystone Insurance, A Division of LifeStore
Tim Gupton & Brent Moore
Bo Henderson & Ed Springs
Robert Hess
Morgan & Jack Horner
Sandy & Randy Huff
Ed & Linda Kelly
Rebecca Laymon
Joe Logan
Pat Mauldin
Lillian & Albert McAulay
Jim & Debbie McDowell
Bonnie & Dan McLamb
Cindy & Cobb Milner
Diane & Eric Overcash
Cynthia Payne
Shawn & Gigi Poole
Sam & Missy Rankin
The Rosemyr Corporation
Linda & Alton Russell
Jane & David Sellers
Jim & Kay Snow
Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock
Cantey & Jim Tanner
Tiffany & Tommy Taylor
Lee Harper & Wayne Vason
Bill & Judy Watson
Lisa & Randy White
Jean & Walter Wilkinson
Fund-a-Need Supporters
Ron & Radie Armstrong
Debbie & Sadler Barnhardt
Margaret Barwick
Teresa & Don Caine
John & Katy Thompson Carlson
Denise & David Carr
Tama & Dillon Coleman
Martha & Gregory Crampton
Sue Glenn
Frances Gravely
Mary Bost & Michael Gray
Abie Harris & Susan Arrendell
Juliana Henderson
Marjory Holder & Larry Turnbow
Morgan & Jack Horner
Don & Loreta Hubble
Sandy & Randy Huff
Charles & Nicole Hupfer
Laurens Jones
Charlotte Kelly
Miriam & Steve Kimsey
Cindi & Randy Kopelman
Rebecca Laymon
Rennie & Bill Maddux
Tom & Cindy Matthews
Lillian & Albert McAulay
Cindy & Cobb Milner
Gale & Mark Nichols
Mary Ann Poole
Shawn & Gigi Poole
Sam & Missy Rankin
Teresa & Wayne Robbins
Bill & Debbie Seawell
Jane & David Sellers
Art & Gwen Sherwood
Wesley & Claudia Sturges
Elizabeth Turnage
Nancy van den Berg
Beverly Vickrey
Larry Watson & Julie Moore
Jean & Walter Wilkinson
Clyde Williams
Plein Air Supporters
Bill & Cynthia Tessien Charitable Fund
Sue Glenn, Associate Broker, Blowing Rock Properties
Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff
Mountainaire Inn and Log Cabins
Shue’s Gallery
The Blowing Rock Attraction
Tweetsie Railroad