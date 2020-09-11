Blowing Rock Art & History Museum Now Open; Discounted Memberships Available Until Sept. 22

Published Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12:00 pm

By Harley Nefe

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, located at 149 Ginny Stevens Lane, is now open for members and their guests.

This sneak preview of the museum began Sept. 8 following Gov. Roy Cooper’s level 2.5 announcement, which allows museums to open at limited capacity.

“There’s room by room restrictions, so the galleries have limited capacities, but you do not need to make reservations,” said Maggie Flanigan, Marketing & Communications Director for BRAHM. “People can just show up, and we’ll space you out if there’s too many people.”

From now until Sept. 22, anyone who has never been a member of BRAHM can purchase an individual membership for $20 and a household membership for $37.50, which is half the usual cost.

As a member, individuals can support the museum and enjoy year-round benefits including 10% off in the Museum Gift Shop, exclusive exhibition previews and free curatorial tours, discounts on workshops and classes, and reduced and/or free admission to museum-sponsored programs.

“One of the things that we have been featuring a lot in these upcoming weeks as people are coming in and out of town more often is that we are a North American Reciprocal Museum institution, which means you can use your membership at a lot of other museums as well,” Flanigan said.

Flanigan further said some of the other museums that the memberships are good for include The Mint Museum in Charlotte, the North Carolina Museum of History, the Asheville Art Museum along with museums outside of the state like the Orlando Museum of Art and the Tampa Museum of Art.

“I think it’s roughly 800 museums in all,” Flanigan said.

Also on Sept. 22, BRAHM will open to the public after being closed for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a couple of exhibitions up that people have not been able to see yet,” Flanigan said.

One of the current exhibitions is Terra Ludis: Play Ground.

“It is an exhibition of some outdoor activities around this area, so it’s sort of an historical exhibition as opposed to a specifically art one,” Flanigan said.

BRAHM also has a current exhibition called Branching Out: Works in Wood from North Carolina.

Apart from the galleries, individuals who visit BRAHM can also go to the gift shop, which has a lot of art made by local artists that’s available for purchase.

BRAHM also has upcoming classes that are on its calendar, including a Cork & Canvas painting Vincent Van Gogh’s “Wheat Field with Cypresses” on Oct. 2.

BRAHM’s hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. More information can be found on BRAHM’s website at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/.

Throughout the summer, BRAHM has been able to fundraise and receive donations from supporters totaling $85,771.

Here is the list of supporters who have contributed to BRAHM:

Gala Supporters

Debbie & Sadler Barnhardt

Bob & Penny Barnhill

Diane & Joe Bastian

Nancy Briggs

Teresa & Don Caine

Len & Nancy Capel

John & Katy Thompson Carlson

Lee Carter & Greg Bradley

Tama & Dillon Coleman

Nelson Crisp

Anne Denton

Virginia and Joseph Dulaney

Margo Fischer

Polly & Richard Gambill

Linda & George Gilleland

Bill & Mary Gozzi

Mary Bost & Michael Gray

Greystone Insurance, A Division of LifeStore

Tim Gupton & Brent Moore

Bo Henderson & Ed Springs

Robert Hess

Morgan & Jack Horner

Sandy & Randy Huff

Ed & Linda Kelly

Rebecca Laymon

Joe Logan

Pat Mauldin

Lillian & Albert McAulay

Jim & Debbie McDowell

Bonnie & Dan McLamb

Cindy & Cobb Milner

Diane & Eric Overcash

Cynthia Payne

Shawn & Gigi Poole

Sam & Missy Rankin

The Rosemyr Corporation

Linda & Alton Russell

Jane & David Sellers

Jim & Kay Snow

Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock

Cantey & Jim Tanner

Tiffany & Tommy Taylor

Lee Harper & Wayne Vason

Bill & Judy Watson

Lisa & Randy White

Jean & Walter Wilkinson

Fund-a-Need Supporters

Ron & Radie Armstrong

Debbie & Sadler Barnhardt

Margaret Barwick

Teresa & Don Caine

John & Katy Thompson Carlson

Denise & David Carr

Tama & Dillon Coleman

Martha & Gregory Crampton

Sue Glenn

Frances Gravely

Mary Bost & Michael Gray

Abie Harris & Susan Arrendell

Juliana Henderson

Marjory Holder & Larry Turnbow

Morgan & Jack Horner

Don & Loreta Hubble

Sandy & Randy Huff

Charles & Nicole Hupfer

Laurens Jones

Charlotte Kelly

Miriam & Steve Kimsey

Cindi & Randy Kopelman

Rebecca Laymon

Rennie & Bill Maddux

Tom & Cindy Matthews

Lillian & Albert McAulay

Cindy & Cobb Milner

Gale & Mark Nichols

Mary Ann Poole

Shawn & Gigi Poole

Sam & Missy Rankin

Teresa & Wayne Robbins

Bill & Debbie Seawell

Jane & David Sellers

Art & Gwen Sherwood

Wesley & Claudia Sturges

Elizabeth Turnage

Nancy van den Berg

Beverly Vickrey

Larry Watson & Julie Moore

Jean & Walter Wilkinson

Clyde Williams

Plein Air Supporters

Bill & Cynthia Tessien Charitable Fund

Sue Glenn, Associate Broker, Blowing Rock Properties

Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff

Mountainaire Inn and Log Cabins

Shue’s Gallery

The Blowing Rock Attraction

Tweetsie Railroad