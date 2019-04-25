Blowing Rock Announces Hiring of New Town Manager Shane Fox

Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 4:24 pm

Note: Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers will be providing the High Country Press with news and updates on projects in Blowing Rock. This week, Mayor Sellers shared an announcement that Blowing Rock has hired a new town manager.

The Blowing Rock Town Council has selected Shane Fox,40, to serve as the community’s next town manager. Mr. Fox will officially take on the responsibility as town manager on June 3, 2019. Mr. Fox will relocate from Shelby, where he is currently serving as the CFO and Assistant County Manager for Cleveland County, NC. During his tenure in Cleveland County, Fox was charged with direct oversight and accountability of the County’s internal administrative and public safety functions. Serving as CFO, Fox led development and implementation of an annual budget of $150 Million. During his tenure, Fox was instrumental in providing oversight to the County’s capital projects and developing several reengineering processes that resulted in significant savings to the County.

Fox is no stranger to the High Country, having served for more than two years as the Executive Director of the High Country Council of Governments in Boone. As Executive Director, Fox led a team that served 26 local governments within the High Country, providing planning, consultation, aging, and workforce services.

Prior to his service with the High Country Council of Governments, Fox enjoyed a career in Public Accounting, having worked for over 15 years with Martin Starnes and Associates in Hickory, NC and Gilliam Coble and Moser, CPAs, in Burlington, NC. While at Martin Starnes, Fox enjoyed working with governmental clients across all of North Carolina, providing auditing and consulting services to clients while serving as Audit Manager.

Originally from Granite Falls, NC., Fox graduated from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Accounting. Fox is a member of the International City/County Managers Association, the Government Finance Officers Association, and has served on numerous boards during the past 18 years.

He and his wife, Jennifer, will live in Blowing Rock with their three children, Ryan, Caroline and Owen.

The next Blowing Rock Town Council meeting will be on May 14 at 6 p.m.

