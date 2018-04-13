Black Violin Continues ‘Classical Boom Tour’ April 20 at the Schaefer Center

Published Friday, April 13, 2018 at 10:42 am

The “The Schaefer Center Presents…” performance series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, concludes its 2017-18 season with Black Violin: Classical Boom Tour on Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for Appalachian faculty/staff and retired faculty/staff and $5 for students and children. For more information, call the Schaefer Center Box Office at 800-841-ARTS (2787) or 828-262-4046, or visit http://theschaefercenter.org/.

Black Violin is led by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin) and joined onstage by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers.

Wil and Kev have been performing and creating music together since high school. The duo has opened for or collaborated with artists such as Kanye West, 50 Cent, Aerosmith, Alicia Keys, Lincoln Park, Wu-Tang Clan, and more. In addition, Black Violin has composed for a major FOX Television original and has been featured by ESPN as the official artist of the 2017 US Open (tennis) and 2016 & 2017 Heisman Trophy Award ceremonies. They have been featured on The Tonight Show, Ellen, The Wendy William’s Show, NPR, and more.

The band’s most recent record, Stereotypes, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart and #4 on the Billboard R&B Chart. NPR praised the album and band, saying “their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.”

In addition, Black Violin has performed for more than 100,000 students in the past 12 months throughout North America and Europe. The band is endorsed by Yamaha Music, and has partnered with the National Association for Music Manufacturers (NAMM) to continue their advocacy for accessible music education.

Tickets

For tickets, visit the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office or online at http://theschaefercenter.org. To receive the Faculty/Staff discount, tickets must be purchased at the box office or by phone (800-841-2787). The discount cannot be applied to online orders. To purchase tickets, call or visit the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 800-841-2787, 828-262-4046 or visit: http://theschaefercenter.org.

About “The Schaefer Center Presents”

“The Schaefer Center Presents” is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provides a “window on the world” through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.

Media Sponsors:

Spectrum Reach, Our State Magazine, High Country Radio, WDAV 89.9 FM, WFDD 88.5FM and WASU 90.5FM.

Comments

comments