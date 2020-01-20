Bitter Winter Temperatures Return to the High Country; Slick Roads Cause Accidents on Highway 105

Published Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:41 am

By Nathan Ham

Wind chills settled in below zero and most of the area saw some snow on the ground overnight and this morning as residents woke up to temperatures in the teens and single digits.

Temperatures began to drop throughout the day on Sunday and eventually into single digits across the High Country. Low temperatures reached five degrees on Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain, eight degrees on Linville Ridge and 12 degrees in Banner Elk and Seven Devils.

The coldest area in Watauga County was Snake Mountain where the lowest temperature recorded was seven degrees. Temps dropped to 12 degrees in Blowing Rock, 13 degrees in Zionville and 15 degrees in downtown Boone.

Early morning commuters also woke up to snow falling and sticking to the roads. Schools were already closed today for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Commuters in Avery County had a decent amount of snow on the roads that caused some havoc for travelers, even enough to cause a firetruck to slide into a ditch on Highway 105 across from Tatum Galleries near the Watauga County line.

The snow and cold weather came at a perfect time for people coming to the High Country for some skiing and snowboarding. A billboard appeared at the Blue Ridge Village near Sugar Mountain from SkiSoutheast.com praying for some snow for the ski resorts. It appears those prayers were answered ss temperatures dropped throughout the weekend, particularly overnight, the area ski resorts were able to make a steady amount of snow to keep the terrain covered. Beech Mountain currently has 10 trails and seven lifts open, Appalachian Ski Mtn. has six trails and five lifts open and Sugar Mountain has nine trails and four lifts open.

