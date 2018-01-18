Bitter Cold Thursday Morning With Snow Covered Roads Still In Place

Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 10:44 am

It’s bitter cold in the High Country Thursday morning with folks waking up to single digit temperatures. Beech Mountain made it down to minus 3 degrees last night with a low wind chill factor of minus 17 degrees at 2:00 a.m. From Boone to Banner Elk to Blowing Rock temperatures hovered around 3 degrees for lows. Ray’s Weather is forecasting that temperatures should get up just above freezing this afternoon before traveling back into the mid teens tonight.

Snow totals surprised most folks reaching up to five inches yesterday causing App State to cancel classes for the day and banks and town offices to close early. County schools are again closed for the day. Boone has now received 18 inches for the year.

This should be our last cold blast for a while. Comments on Ray’s Weather for today says, “This is the last arctic blast for the foreseeable future as the global pattern producing a cross-polar flow into the Central and Eastern U. S. finally relents. High pressure shifts east into the Atlantic by this weekend. We’ll be in a much milder flow.” Saturday and Sunday high temps should reach 50 degrees!

Comments

comments