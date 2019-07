Published Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:38 am

Crowds lined the streets early in Downtown Boone as they waited for the 11:00 a.m. start of the Annual 4th of July Parade. The skies were sunny and everyone was in great spirits for Independence Day. At the Jones House, the Watauga Community Band kept everyone entertained with their big band musical treats. The parade lasted close to an hour as dozens and dozens of floats representing the High Country community made its way down King Street.

Photos by Ken Ketchie

