Best Cellar/Inn at Ragged Garden Making & ‘Buying Boone Lunch’ at F.A.R.M. Cafe on Wednesday February 21

On Wednesday, February 21, between 11 AM and 2 PM F.A.R.M. Cafe will feature a very special menu provided by the Best Cellar of Blowing Rock. As always everyone is welcome to F.A.R.M. (Feed All Regardless of Means) Cafe at 617 West King Street to enjoy a delicious lunch regardless of means. On February 21 the Best Cellar/Inn at Ragged Garden is joining the F.A.R.M. Cafe for another of what is now a successful monthly event where a local business, group, or organization ‘Buys Boone Lunch’. The Best Cellar has been a longtime supporter of F.A.R.M. Cafe and its mission to feed all regardless of means.

The monthly ‘Buy Boone Lunch’ days are like regular days at F.A.R.M. Cafe where guests can donate what they are able or volunteer in exchange for a good meal. However, with Best Cellar/Inn at Ragged Garden preparing, providing, and covering the cost of the meal on Wednesday, April 12, each donation will directly support the cafe in its mission to fight food insecurity in the High Country. The planned menu for Wednesday includes dill crusted salmon, glazed baby carrots, rice pilaf, & a special blueberry dessert.

Rob Dyer and Lisa Stripling of the Best Cellar/Inn at Ragged Garden have been generous supporters of F.A.R.M. Café since it began. Renee Boughman, Executive Chef and Founder of F.A.R.M. Cafe, served as one of the Chefs at the Best Cellar while she was working to get F.A.R.M. Cafe off the ground. On Wednesday, February 21, Dyer, Stripling and their employees will not only be ‘buying lunch’ but will prepare a very special menu and will also be serving as volunteer servers, cooks, and dishwashers working with the Cafe staff. “Renee Boughman (executive chef of F.A.R.M. Cafe) is a great friend, a wonderful chef, and we’ve been so pleased to be able to support F.A.R.M. Cafe since the beginning,” said Dyer, “We are so excited Renee and the Cafe have been successful in not only feeding those in need but also becoming a place where all are welcome. We are glad to be a part of this wonderful place in our community.”

“Rob and Lisa and their staff have really been supporters of the Café since the very start. They are wonderful friends and supportive restaurant partners for me and for F.A.R.M. Cafe” said Boughman “This is going to be another great ‘Buy Boone Lunch’ day featuring a ‘Best Cellar’ style menu.”

Tommy Brown, volunteer coordinator at F.A.R.M. Cafe said, “‘Buy Boone Lunch’ has been a great program for the Cafe and the community. It is really a win/win opportunity for businesses and business leaders like Lisa and Rob who understand the importance of supporting non-profit agencies such as F.A.R.M. Cafe which are such a vital part of the Boone and High Country communities.” Brown continued, “We are now in our second year of ‘Buy Boone Lunch’ monthly events. Partners have included Best Cellar, MPrints, 4 Forty Four Construction, Boone Drug Inc., Keller Williams Relators, an ASU First Year Class, Boone UU Fellowship, High Country UCC, and Combs, Tennent, & Carpenter.” Brown said, “We are look forward to working with additional businesses and groups who will partner with us on what has become a great monthly special event for downtown Boone.”

The Best Cellar Restaurant in Blowing Rock, North Carolina was established in 1975. The Best Cellar is located in The Inn at Ragged Garden a beautiful 12 room inn built at the turn of the century as a “seasonal” cottage. The house has welcomed guests and residents for a century. The Best Cellar prides itself on having provided its customers with the finest of food, wine, and service for 30 years.

F.A.R.M. Café is a non-profit, pay-what-you-can community kitchen that builds a healthy and inclusive community. It provides high quality and delicious meals produced from local sources, when available, served in a restaurant where everybody eats, regardless of means. The Cafe is open for lunch Monday-Friday 11 AM to 2 PM. For more information on F.A.R.M. Cafe and its mission to fight food insecurity in the High Country please visit the website at Farmcafe.org.

