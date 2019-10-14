Beech Mountain’s Annual Oyster Roast on Saturday Served Over 3000 Oysters, Lots of Fun

Published Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2:15 pm

By Nathan Ham

It’s the end of the fall season at Beech Mountain. The resort’s annual oyster roast marked an end to the mountain bike season with over 3,000 oysters devoured on a beautiful Saturday in the High Country.

“We had a big turnout with a lot of bikers and a lot of people getting one last day at 5506 Skybar. The oyster roast was really busy, we ran out of oysters a lot quicker than we anticipated, but that’s a good problem to have. All the customers seemed pretty happy,” said Talia Freeman, the Director of Marketing for Beech Mountain Resort. “We’re definitely going to have to order a lot more oysters for next year!”

The oyster roast featured music from the band Virginia Ground and everybody had a great time.

Volunteers and employees were on hand showing people how to shuck their oysters if they didn’t know how to do it and there was an area to add all the different fixins’ to make for the perfect oyster.

Unfortunately, no pearls were found in any of the shells.

“We had a lot of locals there and Lees-McRae made it a stop on their orientation so they brought some students and families up here. There was a lot of people here from all over and a busy weekend in general,” said Freeman.

Now everybody will hurry up and wait until the opening of the 2019-20 ski season. Freeman said that as of now, Beech Mountain is planning on opening the ski slopes on the weekend before Thanksgiving with lots of new enhancements to the ski area.

Pictures from Saturday’s Oyster Roast:

