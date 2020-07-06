Beech Mountain’s Annual Hog Roasting Tradition Continued in Drive-Thru Style

Published Monday, July 6, 2020 at 3:49 pm

By Nathan Ham

The coronavirus wasn’t about to end a near half-century tradition in Beech Mountain. The 49th Annual Roasting of the Hog happened without a hitch on Saturday with over 600 barbecue meals being sold to drive-thru customers.

“Everybody thought it was important to continue our tradition that we have been doing all these years. In spite of the odds we faced, we figured out a way to do it. Everybody came together and it was an amazing group effort on behalf of a lot of people to pull it off,” said Beech Mountain resident and Fred’s General Mercantile owner Fred Pfohl.

Up until last year, the event had been traditionally called the 47th Annual Hog Roasting, however, once the event actually surpassed 47 years, the number had to change to keep up with the growing years of hog roasting.

“We called it the 47th annual because we didn’t want to buy new t-shirts for the next year,” laughed Fred.

The event is held each year to benefit the Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce, and this year the turnout was impressive considering it was takeout-only.

“Everybody that picked up barbecue said it tasted the best that it had ever been. Everything went smooth so it means through the efforts of a lot of people, you can still accomplish miracles in spite of the virus,” said Pfohl.

2021 will officially celebrate the 50th year of hog roasting in Beech Mountain.