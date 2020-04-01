Beech Mountain Wakes Up to a Snowy White Scene on this April 1st April Fool’s Day

Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm

By Nathan Ham

Beech Mountain residents were greeted with a nice wintry landscape to open the month of April. Snow fell across Beech Mountain overnight as temperatures dropped below freezing and yesterday’s rainfall quickly turned to snow.

According to Fred Pfohl, owner of Fred’s General Mercantile, Beech Mountain got about an inch of snow overnight and saw some snowflakes falling yesterday as well.

“The town started using salt on paved streets within the town. The roads seem fine,” Pfohl said.

Those driving to or from Beech Mountain should be cautious just in case there are some slick spots left on the roads as temperatures will not warm up until later this afternoon. If you are out and about, drop in at Fred’s General Mercantile and say hello as they are staying open and trying to make it through the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We continue to be open. Every day we have a conversation about how many people we need today, who can we send home and whether we still need to be open or not. Then someone will come in and say they’re glad we’re still open. That makes me feel a little better,” said Pfohl. “These are strange, strange times. This too will come to pass. Hopefully, we all can survive it.”

Pictures from Beech Mountain at 9:00 am on April 1st