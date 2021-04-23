Beech Mountain to Celebrate its 40th Anniversary with a Town Birthday Party on May 1

Published Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12:59 pm

By Harley Nefe

At an elevation of 5,506 feet, Beech Mountain is Eastern America’s highest incorporated town. It has 350 full-time residents, but the population swells to as high as 10,000 during the winter and 5,000 in the summer. People flock to Beech Mountain in the winter to ski at Beech Mountain Resort and in the summer to take advantage of the mild climate and numerous recreational opportunities.

However, this year, the people of Beech Mountain are doing something more. They are celebrating because the town has reached 40 years as a municipality.

By growing from a private resort destination in the 1960s to the town Beech Mountain is today, a lot has been happening in its many years of history, especially when looking at its 40 years as a municipality. In May of 1981, the Town of Beech Mountain was incorporated by act of the North Carolina General Assembly.

Therefore, Beech Mountain residents and visitors are invited to come together and participate in the celebration of the town’s history and achievements during the town’s birthday party on May 1.

In recognition of this event, Fred’s General Mercantile has merchandise available for the 40th anniversary of Beech Mountain, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, magnets, stickers and more.

This is one of the town’s most beloved special events, and COVID-19 precautions will be taken into account, such as requiring masks and social distancing. Attendees have also been asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

There will be a craft fair and community tables to meet and greet with different businesses and departments around the ball field of Buckeye Recreation Center beginning at 12 p.m.

Also during this event, veterans will be honored, and new recreation programs and other town information will be shared.

To celebrate Arbor Day as well, there will be 40 seedlings for guests to help plant around Beech Mountain at 1 p.m.

Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria will also be available until 3 p.m. before Fred Pfohl’s BBQ takes over until 6 p.m.

Party-goers are also invited to bring a small item or photo to place in the town’s time capsule, which will be buried during the event.

To continue this day of festivities, there will be a cornhole challenge, recognitions, prize winners, DJ music, cake and inflatables and activities for kids.

Attendees will be able to enjoy each other’s company and connect with each other over the shared love of the area and the special place that is Beech Mountain.

To RSVP to Beech Mountain’s birthday party, call 828-387-3003 or follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beech-mountain-40th-birthday-party-tickets-148959125755