Beech Mountain Resort Kicks Off Summer Concert Series This Saturday Headlined By Steep Canyon Rangers

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 4:16 pm

By Nathan Ham

The wait is almost over for the start of Beech Mountain Resort’s Summer Concert Series.

This Saturday, the Steep Canyon Rangers will take the stage as the headliner for the first show of the summer.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and then the music will get underway at 7 p.m. with Acoustic Syndicate opening the show. Acoustic Syndicate considers themselves to be “newgrass legends” from western North Carolina. They have been playing songs and instrumental jams for 25 years.

After a brief intermission at 8 p.m., the Steep Canyon Rangers will hit the stage at 8:30 p.m. and will play until 10 p.m. The Grammy-Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers are from Asheville. In addition to winning a Grammy Award for their album “Nobody Know You,” the group also won the International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainer of the Year Award.

With the backdrop of the stage being the famed ski slopes of Beech Mountain, the summer concert series is sure to give you some wonderful music and even better views.

“The concert takes place on the play yard slope, which is our beginner slope area outside the main lodge. It has a little bit of a pitch to the area so you’ve got good visibility to the stage,” said Talia Freeman, the Director of Marketing for Beech Mountain Resort. “We reserve standing space in front of the stage and then about 25 feet back from the stage you can set up a chair.”

No pets are allowed at the event, however, guests can bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

In addition to the music, there will be five different food vendors, two beer stations and merchandise for sale according to Freeman.

There will be plenty of parking available and the event will happen rain or shine.

“This is the second year of our concert series so we’ve got good momentum going. We’re excited about it and I think the weather is going to be really good,” Freeman said.

Following the outdoor concert, there will be another band indoors at the Beech Mountain Brewing Taproom & Grill from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. That event is free to the public.

Tickets for each concert this summer are $35 in advance and $45 at the door the day of the show.

The Beech Mountain Resort Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Root Down Hair Studio, Mast General Store and Mellow Mushroom of Boone.

