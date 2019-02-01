Beech Mountain Resort Hosts First USASA Event of the Season; Appalachian Ski Mtn This Weekend

Published Friday, February 1, 2019 at 4:25 pm

Last weekend, the 2019 USASA Southeastern Series kicked off with a slopestyle event at Beech Mtn.

Over 40 competitors came out to showcase their talents and via for a chance to compete at the National Championships held in Colorado in early April.

“We had a great turn-out, the weather co-operated, and the park set-up was on point!” say’s series director Andy McDaniel. “ The first year at the same event, we had like 12 kids. Last year, despite single digit temps and howling wind, we had around 20. This year we had 43 competitors, so we know we are growing, and headed in the right direction!”

Next stop for the Southeastern Series is a two day boardercross/ skiercross evnt at App Ski Mtn. this weekend. Widely considered to be one of the most thrilling disciplines, cross racing features groups of four riders or skiers racing through a course consisting or motocross style berms, rollers, and jumps.

“This is the most intense racing you will see on snow”, says Donnie Hefner with USASA. “We usually have a great turnout for this event, because it’s just plain fun! The kids love it, and the parents do too.”

You can follow the action, and find out more by going to USASA.ORG, SOUTHEASTERNSERIES.Com, and check them out on Facebook and Instagram @southeasternseries.

RACE RESULTS FROM BEECH MOUNTAIN

