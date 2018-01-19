Beech Mountain Resort to Host the First Stop of 2018 USASA Southeastern Freeski and Snowboard Series This Saturday

Published Friday, January 19, 2018 at 9:43 am

This Saturday Jan. 20th, Beech Mountain Resort will host the first stop of the 2018 USASA Southeastern Freeski and Snowboard Series. USASA is the largest Freeski and Snowboard organization in the world. With 32 series across the United States, it serves as the main feeder program for aspiring young snow sports athletes. The riders compete in age groups in a local series, vying for a chance to qualify for the USASA National Championships held in Colorado each April. “ A kid can come from anywhere and immediately be recognized in the national spotlight. This being an Olympic year, it’s important to know that every single member of the US Olympic Snowboard Team got their start in a USASA regional series”, says series director Andy McDaniel. He goes on to say, ”We are super excited about the future of the sport here in the southeastern region! It’s been a great season weather wise, and we are looking forward to this weekend to get the competition season started! There’s a lot of excitement building and we are very thankful for the support we’ve received thus far from the local community, our sponsors, host resorts, parents, and participants!” It’s not only about trying to win,” say’s McDaniel, “It’s about engaging with the kids to show them that anything is possible when you set your mind to something. Setting goals, and working hard to achieve them can help nurture the character it takes to be successful in everyday life. So many of our youth are so plugged in, they are missing out on what’s going on around them! We just want to give them an opportunity to see how far their passion can take them!”

With core values like, Excellence, Respect, and Fun. The USASA Southeastern Series is taking the local snowboard and freeski scene to a new level! For more info, check out : USASA.ORG or SOUTHEASTERNSERIES.COM to see how to get involved. The action at Beech Mountain Resort starts this Saturday, with Slopestyle registration from 8:00-10:30, and competition starting at 12:30. Entry fee is $40, helmets and USASA membership is required

