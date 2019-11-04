Beech Mountain Resort ‘Buys Boone Lunch’ this Wednesday, November 6 at the F.A.R.M. Cafe

Published Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:21 pm

On Wednesday November 6th between 11am and 2pm, everyone is welcome to Feed All Regardless of Means (F.A.R.M.) Cafe at 617 West King Street for another ‘Buy Boone Lunch’ event. Just like each day at F.A.R.M Cafe, guests can donate what they are able to for a great lunch featuring locally sourced ingredients. On this day, Beech Mountain Resort will cover the cost of the meal through a generous donation. Each and every additional donation will be utilized by the cafe in its mission to fight food insecurity in the High Country.

Beech Mountain Resort opened for skiing in the 1967/68 season. In addition to hosting some of the most adventurous winter activities in the High Country, they also offer scenic chairlift rides, a concert series, and mountain biking in the summer months. Learn about all Beech Mountain Resort and its many offerings during the Buy Boone Lunch event on November 6th. Staff will be on-site volunteering during meal service and available to provide lots of info about the upcoming events at Beech Mountain Resort. Join us to welcome winter and enjoy a great meal with our Real.Good.Community.

F.A.R.M Cafe is a non-profit, pay-what-you-can community cafe that builds a healthy and inclusive community. It provides high quality and delicious meals produced from local sources when available, in a restaurant where everybody eats, regardless of means. The cafe operates Monday-Friday 11-2pm. For more information on F.A.R.M Cafe and its mission to fight insecurity in the High Country please visit the website at Farmcafe.org.

Comments

comments