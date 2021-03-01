Beech Mountain Resort Announces Fundraiser “Runs for Buns” Virtual Auction Starts Today

Runs for Buns 2021, hosted by Beech Mountain Resort, is designed to bring the community together in the fight against colon cancer. Runs for Buns will take place on March 6th and directly benefits the Colon Cancer Coalition. This event is open to teams of skiers, snowboarders, or those who would simply like to support the cause. Teams can compete for prizes based on top fundraising, most ski or snowboard runs, best costume, and team spirit. Participation in snow sports is not required to participate and make a difference.

In addition to the events on March 6th, a Virtual Auction will take place from March 1st through March 7th which increases the opportunities to join the fight against Colon Cancer. The silent Virtual Auction has several local sponsors for the event who have donated a wide variety of items and experiences to bid on. There are plenty of items to choose from including gear, jewelry, spa, and wellness gift certificates, electronics, fitness packages, food and drink gift certificates, vacations, and more. Check out all of the items available for bidding here. 100% of the proceeds from the Virtual Auction will go to the Colon Cancer Coalition.

By supporting Runs for Buns 2021, you can help increase awareness for early detection and treatment of colon cancer. Currently, only 40% of cases are found in the early stages. By helping to fund the Colon Cancer Coalition, you can help increase screening rates for colon cancer and save lives. In whatever way you choose to support, you will help to make a difference.

To register for the snowboarding and skiing event, donate to the fundraiser, or pledge per run, visit here. To participate in the silent Virtual Auction, please visit here.

