Beech Mountain Resort Adult Racing League Began Last Night with 70 Racers on 12 Teams

Published Friday, January 24, 2020 at 5:59 pm

By Joe Johnson

The Beech Mountain Resort Adult Racing League began last night with resounding success, as the number of racers participating in the series reached capacity on the first night. The adult ski-and-snowboard-racing league will continue to hold giant slalom events every Thursday night from 5 – 8 p.m. until February 27, the day of the last races and awards ceremony.

Teams consist of six racers ages 18 and older and each racer will compete for the fastest time down the hill. Each team has selected a team captain and NASTAR Handicaps are being used. “Everyone had a really good time and it was very laidback and fun,” said Talia Freeman, Director of Marketing at Beech Mountain Resort, “We are grateful for our sponsors; having a cash purse will definitely be a fun highlight at the end! We got a really good crowd, and it was a strong night in the Taproom and Grille afterward. It was fun to have everyone gather together from Boone and surrounding areas to race.”

The league is sponsored locally by Appalachian Mountain Brewing Co., Ski Southeast, and Root Down Hair Studio. Other participating sponsors include Alpine Ski Center, Ride Snowboards, Rossignol, Dragon Alliance, Armada, Blackstrap.

At the end of the season, there will be prizes and trophies for the top three teams in the Beech Mountain Resort Adult Racing League. First place teams will receive $1,000 each (for both skiing and snowboarding), second place will receive $500 and third place will receive $250.

“More than racing, we just want to provide and opportunity to do something fun and casual, support locals, and support the growth of the sports,” said Freeman, “This is a great way to do so!”

The racing schedule below will be in effect on January 30, February 6, February 13, February 20, and February 27. The awards ceremony will be on February 27.

Team Pictures

Individual Results

More Pictures from Thursday Night Race

Related Articles

Comments

comments