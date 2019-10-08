Beech Mountain Club Announces Non-Property Owner (NPO) Membership Now Available

Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9:35 am

After fifty (50) years of operation with property ownership as a requirement for Club membership, the Beech Mountain Club is now offering a limited number of memberships to Non-Property Owners (NPO).

The Beech Mountain Club is a private, social club located on beautiful Beech Mountain, North Carolina. Our 1,250 member families enjoy cool summer temperatures, outstanding amenities, state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, winter sports opportunities and the services of a professional staff dedicated to providing our members with all the activities and programs you would expect at a mountain retreat.

One of the many amenities that has drawn our members to the Club is our spectacular 18-hole, ridge-top golf course with magnificent views of mountain ranges in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Playing at nearly a “mile-high”, due to the course’s elevation, our members enjoy temperatures rarely exceeding 79 degrees. Now golfers in nearby developments and local residents off the mountain can take advantage of the Club’s cool temperatures and challenging course without having to own property on Beech Mountain.

This is also great news for area tennis and pickleball players. The Club has one of the premier tennis facilities in the high country with 10 Har-Tru composition clay courts, stadium seating for over 100 spectators and a fully stocked Pro-Shop. The Club’s Pickleball Center has 5 dedicated courts, stadium seating, snack bar, Pro Shop and outdoor party pavilion. And if sports are not your thing, the Club has an extensive recreation program including off mountain excursions, art and music classes, cards and other interest groups. There is truly something for everyone at the Beech Mountain Club and now you don’t have to own property on Beech Mountain to join the Club.

Recently, members of the Beech Mountain Club overwhelmingly voted to offer this new membership option. The Board of Directors, members and staff are very excited to be able to expand our Club to surrounding communities.

Should you have any questions, want to schedule a tour of the Club or just need more information, please contact Sandy Carr at [email protected] or call 828.355.1105.

