Beech Mountain and the Higher Elevations Awoke to a Winter Scene This Morning – May 9th!

Published Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 9:39 am

Beech Mountain awoke to a winter scene this morning the 9th day of May – and the day before Mother’s Day. Jim Brooks said the snow started on Beech around 5:00 pm Friday with snowflakes as big as silver dollars mixed in with rain. He said if the cold arrived a little sooner in the afternoon, it could have turned into quite a big dump with the amount of rain falling. It was 19 degrees at Fred’s General Store this morning at 8:00 am. Banner Elk saw a low of 29 degrees first thing this morning and Boone’s low temp was at 8:00 this morning at 32.6 degrees. Blowing Rock was below freezing at 30.4 degrees.

Freeze warnings will be in effect again tonight for the High Country with colder temperatures forecast to reach maybe into the mid 20s. And it could happen all over again Monday night.

The old saying that Mother’s Day is usually the date that gardens can go in certainly won’t apply this year.